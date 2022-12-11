 
Jennifer Lopez was never Alex Rodriguez ‘type or age’

Jose Canseco took a scathing jibe at his rival Alex Rodriguez over his split from Jennifer Lopez in 2021.

Taking to Twitter, Jose wrote a series of fiery posts to predict that JLo would call off her engagement with A-Rod.

"While arod you're so predictable it's obviously you like blondes who are fitness models with light eyes I told everyone you would end up with one Jennifer Lopez was never your type or your age" , said Jose Canseco.

Moreover, in another tweet, Jose wrote: “Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez will go their separate ways this year and Alex Rodriguez will hook up with a fitness model", said Jose Canseco.

Jose has also given his two cents on the rumours that A-Rod cheated on the On The Floor hit-maker in 2019.

"Alex Rodriguez stop being a piece of (expletive) stop cheating on Jennifer Lopez,” his Tweet read.

