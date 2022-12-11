 
entertainment
Sunday Dec 11 2022
By
Web Desk

Tearful Adele reveals she had therapy 'five times' a day following marriage split

By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 11, 2022

Tearful Adele reveals she had therapy five times a day following marriage split

British singer Adele broke down in tears as she admitted she had therapy 'five times' a day following marriage split, urging fans to value friendship. 

The 34-year-old could not control her emotions on Saturday evening while sharing her experience about the power of friendship during another live confessional with her excited  fans in Las Vegas.

Adele, who is currently eight dates into fourth-month residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, said: 'A relationship falling apart, whether you're married or not, it's really difficult and it's really traumatic. Keep your friends close to you because they're better than any man, better than any woman. Your friends are for life.'

The songstress, whose marriage to charity entrepreneur Simon ended in 2019, told fans she is seeing a counsellor again because she stopped 'holding [herself] accountable'.

More From Entertainment:

K-pop star TOP, DJ Steve Aoki to join SpaceX moon trip

K-pop star TOP, DJ Steve Aoki to join SpaceX moon trip
Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz make lovely couple as they get in holiday spirit

Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz make lovely couple as they get in holiday spirit
‘Emily in Paris’ star Ashley Park reveals her cancer battle inspired her to pursue acting

‘Emily in Paris’ star Ashley Park reveals her cancer battle inspired her to pursue acting
Kate Middleton shares photos with hands on her belly amid baby no.4 rumours

Kate Middleton shares photos with hands on her belly amid baby no.4 rumours
Harry, Meghan 'shouldn’t come' to Charles' coronation, warned of backlash

Harry, Meghan 'shouldn’t come' to Charles' coronation, warned of backlash
James Cameron’s ‘Avatar’ sequels will see Zoe Saldana's Neytiri on Earth

James Cameron’s ‘Avatar’ sequels will see Zoe Saldana's Neytiri on Earth
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle warned of 'trouble' after Netflix docu-series

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle warned of 'trouble' after Netflix docu-series
‘Narcissistic’ Meghan Markle never admits mistakes, faults?

‘Narcissistic’ Meghan Markle never admits mistakes, faults?
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to ‘attack royal courtiers’?

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to ‘attack royal courtiers’?
Britney Spears practices meditation, reveals hubby Sam Asghari ‘hates it’

Britney Spears practices meditation, reveals hubby Sam Asghari ‘hates it’
King Charles waiting for right time to take action against Prince Harry, Meghan Markle?

King Charles waiting for right time to take action against Prince Harry, Meghan Markle?
Netflix 'Wednesday': There may be a new theme in Season 2 titles

Netflix 'Wednesday': There may be a new theme in Season 2 titles