Tearful Adele reveals she had therapy 'five times' a day following marriage split

British singer Adele broke down in tears as she admitted she had therapy 'five times' a day following marriage split, urging fans to value friendship.

The 34-year-old could not control her emotions on Saturday evening while sharing her experience about the power of friendship during another live confessional with her excited fans in Las Vegas.

Adele, who is currently eight dates into fourth-month residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, said: 'A relationship falling apart, whether you're married or not, it's really difficult and it's really traumatic. Keep your friends close to you because they're better than any man, better than any woman. Your friends are for life.'

The songstress, whose marriage to charity entrepreneur Simon ended in 2019, told fans she is seeing a counsellor again because she stopped 'holding [herself] accountable'.