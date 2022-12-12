 
entertainment
Netflix global rankings of Top 25 Movies & TV Series

Netflix has dropped its official list of all the top 25 movies and TV series ranking globally.

The list includes;

Movies:

  • Troll
  • Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
  • Lady Chatterley's Lover
  • My Name Is Vendetta
  • God's Crooked Lines
  • The Swimmers
  • A Christmas Miracle for Daisy
  • Scrooge: A Christmas Carol
  • Hunter Killer
  • A Man of Action
  • How the Grinch Stole Christmas
  • Warriors of Future
  • Goodbye
  • Uncharted
  • Kantara
  • The Boss Baby: Christmas Bonus
  • Shooter
  • The Noel Diary
  • The Marriage App
  • Delivery by Christmas
  • PAW Patrol: The Movie
  • Memory
  • Christmas Full of Grace
  • Slumberland
  • Love Today

TV Series:

Wednesday

Harry & Meghan

Too Hot to Handle

Firefly Lane

1899

The Crown

Til Money Do Us Part

Arelys Henao: Canto para no llorar

Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area

Odio Il Natale

Shuroop

Elite

Lookism

Pablo Escobar, The Drug Lord

The Good Doctor

CAT

Khakee: The Bihar Chapter

First Love

How To Ruin Christmas

The Blacklist

Parasyte -the maxim-

Café con aroma de mujer

Manifest

Sıcak Kafa

My Unorthodox Life

