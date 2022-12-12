Netflix global rankings of Top 25 Movies & TV Series

Monday Dec 12, 2022
Netflix has dropped its official list of all the top 25 movies and TV series ranking globally.
The list includes;
Wednesday
Harry & Meghan
Too Hot to Handle
Firefly Lane
1899
The Crown
Til Money Do Us Part
Arelys Henao: Canto para no llorar
Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area
Odio Il Natale
Shuroop
Elite
Lookism
Pablo Escobar, The Drug Lord
The Good Doctor
CAT
Khakee: The Bihar Chapter
First Love
How To Ruin Christmas
The Blacklist
Parasyte -the maxim-
Café con aroma de mujer
Manifest
Sıcak Kafa
My Unorthodox Life