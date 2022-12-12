Netflix global rankings of Top 25 Movies & TV Series

Netflix has dropped its official list of all the top 25 movies and TV series ranking globally.

The list includes;

Movies:

Troll

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

Lady Chatterley's Lover

My Name Is Vendetta

God's Crooked Lines

The Swimmers

A Christmas Miracle for Daisy

Scrooge: A Christmas Carol

Hunter Killer

A Man of Action

How the Grinch Stole Christmas

Warriors of Future

Goodbye

Uncharted

Kantara

The Boss Baby: Christmas Bonus

Shooter

The Noel Diary

The Marriage App

Delivery by Christmas

PAW Patrol: The Movie

Memory

Christmas Full of Grace

Slumberland

Love Today

TV Series:

Wednesday

Harry & Meghan

Too Hot to Handle

Firefly Lane

1899

The Crown

Til Money Do Us Part

Arelys Henao: Canto para no llorar

Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area

Odio Il Natale

Shuroop

Elite

Lookism

Pablo Escobar, The Drug Lord

The Good Doctor

CAT

Khakee: The Bihar Chapter

First Love

How To Ruin Christmas

The Blacklist

Parasyte -the maxim-

Café con aroma de mujer

Manifest

Sıcak Kafa

My Unorthodox Life