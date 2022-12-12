 
entertainment
Monday Dec 12 2022
By
Web Desk

Kanye West went full-on anti-Semitic amid Live Q&A on Clubhouse

By
Web Desk

Monday Dec 12, 2022

Kanye West went full-on anti-Semitic amid Live Q&A on Clubhouse
Kanye West went full-on anti-Semitic amid Live Q&A on Clubhouse

Clubhouse suspended Kanye West after anti-Semitic remarks in a private online event.

According to TheWrap, Ye and Wack100 hosted a private Q&A on Clubhouse, with the entrance of $20, which later extended to around 50 minutes.

However, Ye started to spew anti-Semitic remarks that led to the session abruptly ending, and Ye was suspended from the social media platform.

West spouted several anti-Semitic tropes; however, Clubhouse ended the session when Ye suggested that Jewish people “are used by the Chinese” to control Black people, adding that Jewish people “are just middlemen.”

The Clubhouse also confirmed the suspension, “We took action to shut down a conversation yesterday because it violated our policies,” the statement reads. “We also suspended those who violated the policies. There’s absolutely no place for bullying, hate speech or abuse on our platform as explicitly stated in our Community Guidelines and Terms of Service.”

More From Entertainment:

Adele bursts into tears on Las Vegas stage after England World Cup loss

Adele bursts into tears on Las Vegas stage after England World Cup loss
Kim Kardashian spends blissful time with kids on beach: ‘Fulfilled’

Kim Kardashian spends blissful time with kids on beach: ‘Fulfilled’
Netflix's ‘Harry & Meghan’ second half to 'twist the knife into Royals’

Netflix's ‘Harry & Meghan’ second half to 'twist the knife into Royals’
King Charles, Camilla hint ‘Royal Family stands united’ amid Harry, Meghan series

King Charles, Camilla hint ‘Royal Family stands united’ amid Harry, Meghan series
'Game of Thrones' star Kit Harrington teases 'Jon Snow' sequel

'Game of Thrones' star Kit Harrington teases 'Jon Snow' sequel
Prince Harry playing William, Kate ‘with cold hands and even colder hearts’

Prince Harry playing William, Kate ‘with cold hands and even colder hearts’
Selena Gomez recreates Kim Kardashian iconic hot pink look for ‘SNL’ after-party

Selena Gomez recreates Kim Kardashian iconic hot pink look for ‘SNL’ after-party

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West daughter grooves to Michael Jackson’s song

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West daughter grooves to Michael Jackson’s song
Lily Collins sparks feud rumours as she refuses interview with Emily in Paris cast

Lily Collins sparks feud rumours as she refuses interview with Emily in Paris cast
British govt comes out in support of King Charles, royals amid race row and Meghan, Harry documentary

British govt comes out in support of King Charles, royals amid race row and Meghan, Harry documentary
Selena Gomez used herself as ‘sacrifice’ to educate fans about prioritizing mental health

Selena Gomez used herself as ‘sacrifice’ to educate fans about prioritizing mental health