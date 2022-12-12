Kanye West went full-on anti-Semitic amid Live Q&A on Clubhouse

Clubhouse suspended Kanye West after anti-Semitic remarks in a private online event.

According to TheWrap, Ye and Wack100 hosted a private Q&A on Clubhouse, with the entrance of $20, which later extended to around 50 minutes.

However, Ye started to spew anti-Semitic remarks that led to the session abruptly ending, and Ye was suspended from the social media platform.

West spouted several anti-Semitic tropes; however, Clubhouse ended the session when Ye suggested that Jewish people “are used by the Chinese” to control Black people, adding that Jewish people “are just middlemen.”

The Clubhouse also confirmed the suspension, “We took action to shut down a conversation yesterday because it violated our policies,” the statement reads. “We also suspended those who violated the policies. There’s absolutely no place for bullying, hate speech or abuse on our platform as explicitly stated in our Community Guidelines and Terms of Service.”