Gratitude is ‘lost’ on Prince Harry, Meghan Markle: report

File Footage

Royal experts have just bashed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for having ‘not one’ word of gratitude for the Royal Family in their docuseries.



Royal commentator Angela Levin issued this accusation against Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

She began by telling GB News host Nana Akua “I thought they were disgraceful.”

“I checked very carefully. There was not one word of gratitude. Throughout three hours; nothing.”

Before concluding she also pointed out Meghan Markle’s potential future if she hadn’t met Prince Harry and claimed, “Meghan would be nothing if she hadn’t married a prince and been looked after and encouraged by the royal family.”

“Yet she takes that so much for granted that she couldn’t even add that word in.”