Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘finally facing karmic wheels of justice’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are reportedly staring the ‘karmic wheels of justice’ in the face and experts are rejoicing over the potential consequences.

This allegation has been issued by royal author and biographer Maureen Callahan, in her writeup for the Daily Mail.

She started by writing, “Finally, the karmic wheels of justice are turning towards these two self-pitying, untalented, ungrateful hypocrites. No one deserves it more. Let's savor it, shall we?”

“There's nothing scandalous here — except, of course, the casual cruelty Harry and Meghan, World's Greatest Bleeding Heart Philanthropists and Humanitarians, mete out to their nearest and dearest.”

“It's stunning. It's heartless. And, as is their trademark, it's utterly lacking in self-awareness. As Harry marvels late in Episode 3: 'It's amazing what people will do when offered a large amount of money'.”

“You mean like selling out your family, who have loved and supported you, financially and otherwise, your entire life? Like publicly accusing them of racism?"

"Like secretly filming yourselves behind palace walls, long before you claimed you had any idea you'd be Megxiting and monetizing, videotaping and photographing your most private, intimate moments — like Harry's marriage proposal, which Meghan seems to have secretly recorded on her phone without Harry's knowledge — and saving all that ostensibly sacred stuff for a $100 million Netflix deal?”