 
entertainment
Monday Dec 12 2022
By
Web Desk

BTS member Jin leaves fans in awe with his new look as he prepares to join military

By
Web Desk

Monday Dec 12, 2022

BTS member Jin leaves fans in awe with his new look as he prepares to join military

One of the biggest K-Pop idols Jin flaunts new look as he prepares to join military as per South Korean law which compels all fit men to serve 18 to 21 months in the force, while there's exemption.

Jin seemingly didn't want the rules changed for him. It was recently announced that the 30-year-old would be heading off to enlist in the military, and he's now unveiled his dramatic transformation.

All, those want to serve, have to shave their heads before they arrive, and Jin shared a selfie on fan social media site Weverse with his cropped look.

Jin's new look sparked reactions , with one wrote: "They say people's looks are influenced by their hair, but Jin's just all up to his face itself. He looks handsome even with that hair."

Another said: "Is his face for real? His 'world class' title didn't just come out of nowhere."

BTS member Jin will reportedly return to life as a K-Pop idol in 2025 after he finishes up his military service.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle has ‘plenty of ammo’ for last Netflix episodes

Meghan Markle has ‘plenty of ammo’ for last Netflix episodes
Prince Harry ‘bald patch’ sparks rumours King Charles III isn’t his dad

Prince Harry ‘bald patch’ sparks rumours King Charles III isn’t his dad
Ryuichi Sakamoto, fighting cancer, livestreams what may be final concert

Ryuichi Sakamoto, fighting cancer, livestreams what may be final concert
Miley Cyrus announces ‘New Year Eve party’ lineup on ‘The Tonight Show’

Miley Cyrus announces ‘New Year Eve party’ lineup on ‘The Tonight Show’
Kate Middleton trumps Meghan Markle in US popularity contest: Details

Kate Middleton trumps Meghan Markle in US popularity contest: Details
Gratitude is ‘lost’ on Prince Harry, Meghan Markle: report

Gratitude is ‘lost’ on Prince Harry, Meghan Markle: report
Prince Harry ‘retains hopes for reconciliation’ with King Charles, Prince William

Prince Harry ‘retains hopes for reconciliation’ with King Charles, Prince William
Meghan Markle’s ‘complete and utter lies’ leaked: Source

Meghan Markle’s ‘complete and utter lies’ leaked: Source
Psychic talks Princess Diana’s reaction to Prince Harry’s Netflix doc

Psychic talks Princess Diana’s reaction to Prince Harry’s Netflix doc
'Sister Wives': Kody Brown and Janelle are officially 'separated'

'Sister Wives': Kody Brown and Janelle are officially 'separated'
Olivia Wilde visits her ‘favorite place on earth’ with kids post Harry Styles split

Olivia Wilde visits her ‘favorite place on earth’ with kids post Harry Styles split