BTS member Jin leaves fans in awe with his new look as he prepares to join military

One of the biggest K-Pop idols Jin flaunts new look as he prepares to join military as per South Korean law which compels all fit men to serve 18 to 21 months in the force, while there's exemption.

Jin seemingly didn't want the rules changed for him. It was recently announced that the 30-year-old would be heading off to enlist in the military, and he's now unveiled his dramatic transformation.

All, those want to serve, have to shave their heads before they arrive, and Jin shared a selfie on fan social media site Weverse with his cropped look.



Jin's new look sparked reactions , with one wrote: "They say people's looks are influenced by their hair, but Jin's just all up to his face itself. He looks handsome even with that hair."

Another said: "Is his face for real? His 'world class' title didn't just come out of nowhere."



BTS member Jin will reportedly return to life as a K-Pop idol in 2025 after he finishes up his military service.