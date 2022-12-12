Megan Fox hits back at trolls accusing her of objectifying herself

Megan Fox hit back at online trolls as they accused her of objectifying herself in her recent social media post.

The Jennifer’s Body star took to Instagram to share her digital avatars she created using the trending AI app in various getups.

“Were everyone’s avatars equally as sexual?” fiancé of Machine Gun Kelly asked, “like, why are most of mine naked??”

Fox, who was being sarcastic in her caption, received criticism as many social media users crowded her comment section with hateful remarks.

“*Sexualizes self all the time literally*” one user commented to which Fox replied, “Sigh. I was being sarcastic. How can everyone think I actually lack this level of self-awareness?”

Another user bashed the actor for being a bad influence on women by “normalizing” such beauty standards that are not achievable without cosmetic surgeries.

“Even if it’s sarcasm, this is the cheapest way you can present yourself,” a comment read. “Showing all young ladies outside that this is ‘natural beauty’ but it’s pure plastic and fake.”

“You can be like this dw [sic] but please don’t normalize this,” it added.