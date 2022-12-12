 
entertainment
Monday Dec 12 2022
By
Web Desk

Megan Fox hits back at trolls accusing her of objectifying herself

By
Web Desk

Monday Dec 12, 2022

Megan Fox hits back at trolls accusing her of objectifying herself
Megan Fox hits back at trolls accusing her of objectifying herself 

Megan Fox hit back at online trolls as they accused her of objectifying herself in her recent social media post.

The Jennifer’s Body star took to Instagram to share her digital avatars she created using the trending AI app in various getups.

“Were everyone’s avatars equally as sexual?” fiancé of Machine Gun Kelly asked, “like, why are most of mine naked??”

Fox, who was being sarcastic in her caption, received criticism as many social media users crowded her comment section with hateful remarks.

“*Sexualizes self all the time literally*” one user commented to which Fox replied, “Sigh. I was being sarcastic. How can everyone think I actually lack this level of self-awareness?”

Another user bashed the actor for being a bad influence on women by “normalizing” such beauty standards that are not achievable without cosmetic surgeries.

“Even if it’s sarcasm, this is the cheapest way you can present yourself,” a comment read. “Showing all young ladies outside that this is ‘natural beauty’ but it’s pure plastic and fake.”

“You can be like this dw [sic] but please don’t normalize this,” it added.

More From Entertainment:

Maren Morris sides with Meghan Markle amid ongoing backlash over her new doc

Maren Morris sides with Meghan Markle amid ongoing backlash over her new doc
Travis Barker dubbed 'insensitive' for wearing a 'tasteless gunshot' shirt

Travis Barker dubbed 'insensitive' for wearing a 'tasteless gunshot' shirt
Old video shows Gerard Pique with Clara Chia Marti in Shakira’s absence: Watch

Old video shows Gerard Pique with Clara Chia Marti in Shakira’s absence: Watch
Expensive ‘Avatar’ sequel faces transformed movie market

Expensive ‘Avatar’ sequel faces transformed movie market
Lizzo joins SNL as musical guest of the year, Austin Butler to host

Lizzo joins SNL as musical guest of the year, Austin Butler to host

Meghan's friend Omid Scobie highlights flaws after Netflix releases new trailer for Sussexes' series

Meghan's friend Omid Scobie highlights flaws after Netflix releases new trailer for Sussexes' series
Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner cut stylish figure in Colorado

Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner cut stylish figure in Colorado
Bruce Willis revises will, leaves only 1% of fortune for daughters with Demi Moore

Bruce Willis revises will, leaves only 1% of fortune for daughters with Demi Moore

Kanye West in splits over Meek Mill's advice about his controversial outfit

Kanye West in splits over Meek Mill's advice about his controversial outfit
Zoe Saldana says working with Marvel can be ‘annoying sometimes’

Zoe Saldana says working with Marvel can be ‘annoying sometimes’
Buckingham Palace 'cautious' after receiving email on Harry, Meghan behalf

Buckingham Palace 'cautious' after receiving email on Harry, Meghan behalf

Blake Lively gets into festive mode as she prepares to welcome fourth baby

Blake Lively gets into festive mode as she prepares to welcome fourth baby