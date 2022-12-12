 
entertainment
Monday Dec 12 2022
By
Web Desk

Angelina Jolie makes casual look chic on LA shopping trip with daughter Zahara

By
Web Desk

Monday Dec 12, 2022

If you saw Angelina Jolie on the street, you would never know she’s one of the high-paid stars in the world.

On Monday the Eternals actress was spotted on a shopping trip with her 17-year-old daughter Zahara in Los Angeles. For their outing, the pair kept things low-key--but Jolie still kept her casual ensemble chic, as always.

Angelina was wearing her trademark black, sporting a trench coat and matching trousers which she teamed with heeled ankle boots.

Zahara was sporting a casual top with a grey cardigan over the top and simple trousers worn with white Converse trainers.

Photo credits: DailyMail
Photo credits: DailyMail

Angelina was carrying a Y-3 Adidas bag in hand for the outing.

She and ex-husband Brad Pitt, 58, are parents to six children: Maddox, 21, Pax, 18, Zahara, Shiloh, 16 and twins Vivienne and Knox, 14.

Pitt and Jolie, who wed in 2014 and split in 2016, have been entangled in the legal system amid battles on multiple issues over the past six years.

Last week, Angelina continued to slam Brad amid their ongoing divorce battle, with the focus continuing to be on the ownership of their Chateau Miraval Winery.


More From Entertainment:

Blake Lively ditches glam, posts make-up free snap as she tags husband Ryan Reynolds

Blake Lively ditches glam, posts make-up free snap as she tags husband Ryan Reynolds
Jana Kramer staying positive despite not having kids for Christmas Eve

Jana Kramer staying positive despite not having kids for Christmas Eve

Meghan Markle claims she was ‘fed to the wolves’ before ‘Megxit’

Meghan Markle claims she was ‘fed to the wolves’ before ‘Megxit’
Piers Morgan writes to King Charles to save monarchy from 'poisonous rats' Harry and Meghan

Piers Morgan writes to King Charles to save monarchy from 'poisonous rats' Harry and Meghan
King Charles thinks Prince Harry can harm Camilla?

King Charles thinks Prince Harry can harm Camilla?
Selena Gomez becomes ‘heartbroken’ after a viral ‘skinny’ TikTok video: Watch

Selena Gomez becomes ‘heartbroken’ after a viral ‘skinny’ TikTok video: Watch
BTS Jungkook's 'Dreamers' overtakes on TikTok with 1M videos

BTS Jungkook's 'Dreamers' overtakes on TikTok with 1M videos

Ruth Wilson shares her idea of love and marriage

Ruth Wilson shares her idea of love and marriage
Selena Gomez sets tongues wagging with romantic gesture to Jennifer Aniston’s ex Justin Theroux

Selena Gomez sets tongues wagging with romantic gesture to Jennifer Aniston’s ex Justin Theroux
Tina Turner heartbroken on tragic death of beloved son Ronnie Turner: 'you left the world too early'

Tina Turner heartbroken on tragic death of beloved son Ronnie Turner: 'you left the world too early'
Netflix 'deletes its tweet' linking to Prince Harry and Meghan series trailer: Here's why

Netflix 'deletes its tweet' linking to Prince Harry and Meghan series trailer: Here's why
Margot Robbie pulls off business chic wearing a white suit as she steps out in NYC

Margot Robbie pulls off business chic wearing a white suit as she steps out in NYC