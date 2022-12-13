Kim Kardashian has finally found ‘best way’ to ‘shut’ Kanye West down

Kim Kardashian has finally found a way to deal with her ex-husband Kanye West after signing divorce settlement papers.

An insider spilled to The Sun that the reality TV star knows how to shut the rapper down whenever he tries to create a drama around their kids.

Talking about the former flames’ interaction at their son Saint’s birthday party, the source said it was “awkward and tense, but Kim couldn't have been politer or nicer.”

Just days before the birthday bash, the Praise God rapper accused the Skims founder of cheating on him with NBA star Chris Paul.

Kanye, who now goes by Ye, tried to bring the topic during the event, however, Kim “told him it wasn't appropriate to even discuss at Saint's birthday party.”

“She knows that the best way to shut Kanye down is to stay calm and not react,” the insider added. “She smiled through the whole party like she wasn't phased."