Love effect? Ben Affleck dumps Dunkin' for Starbucks

Tuesday Dec 13, 2022
Ben Affleck shocked fans when the actor, with his wife Jennifer Lopez, came out of Starbucks with a coffee cup instead of his regular Dunkin Donuts.
As per PageSix, The 50-year-old was spotted holding a Frappuccino, laced with whipped cream on top, amid a coffee run with his wife Jennifer Lopez in Santa Monica, Calif.
Previously, in a 2019 interview with Collider, The Batman star revealed his fondness for Dunkin.
“I have Dunkin’ Donuts every day. It’s very weird, I have it every day, and people are always like, ‘Where is that? Is that near here?’ So, I feel like I’m spreading the word.”
The Argo star also went viral in 2020 after a photo of him trying to balance a tray of coffees from Dunkin’ Donuts became a meme.
After taking her to the outlet, Ben Affleck turned his wife into a Dunkin’ Donuts girl.
Fans gushed over the spectacle, where Lopez was seen carrying a Dunkin’.
“Ben Affleck with the two loves of his life: JLo and Dunkin,” one Twitter user wrote, while another commented, “Donuts in one hand, iced coffee in the other, and #JLo in the middle!