Tuesday Dec 13 2022
Love effect? Ben Affleck dumps Dunkin' for Starbucks

Tuesday Dec 13, 2022

Love effect? Ben Affleck dumps Dunkin' for Starbucks

Ben Affleck shocked fans when the actor, with his wife Jennifer Lopez, came out of Starbucks with a coffee cup instead of his regular Dunkin Donuts.

As per PageSix, The 50-year-old was spotted holding a Frappuccino, laced with whipped cream on top, amid a coffee run with his wife Jennifer Lopez in Santa Monica, Calif.

Previously, in a 2019 interview with Collider, The Batman star revealed his fondness for Dunkin.

“I have Dunkin’ Donuts every day. It’s very weird, I have it every day, and people are always like, ‘Where is that? Is that near here?’ So, I feel like I’m spreading the word.”

The Argo star also went viral in 2020 after a photo of him trying to balance a tray of coffees from Dunkin’ Donuts became a meme.

After taking her to the outlet, Ben Affleck turned his wife into a Dunkin’ Donuts girl.

Fans gushed over the spectacle, where Lopez was seen carrying a Dunkin’.

“Ben Affleck with the two loves of his life: JLo and Dunkin,” one Twitter user wrote, while another commented, “Donuts in one hand, iced coffee in the other, and #JLo in the middle!

