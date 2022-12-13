 
entertainment
Tuesday Dec 13 2022
By
Web Desk

Brooklyn Beckham enjoys romantic date night with stylish wife Nicola Peltz

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 13, 2022

Brooklyn Beckham enjoys romantic date night with stylish wife Nicola Peltz
Brooklyn Beckham enjoys romantic date night with stylish wife Nicola Peltz

Brooklyn Beckham and his stylish wife Nicola Peltz looked adorable in chic attires as they stepped out for a romantic date night at Matsuhisa in Beverly Hills on Monday.

The couple, who never shy away to flaunt their love for each other, yet again caught the eye with their PDA moment. The couple made a stylish appearance and posed for shutterbugs with happy smiles.

The aspiring chef, 23, and the actress, 27, walked hand-in-hand while walking their fluffy pooch Lamb.

Photo credits: DailyMail
Photo credits: DailyMail

Brooklyn cut a casual figure in a grey hoodie, black trousers, and a pair of white slip-on shoes. as he walked with his head down while Nicola flashed her gorgeous white smile.

Meanwhile, Nicola looked incredible in a chic pink top, teamed with blue jeans and a pair of chunky black boots.

It comes after Brooklyn treated his fans to a new cooking tutorial – but he stuck to boiling a pot of plain spaghetti after whipping up a salad.

More From Entertainment:

Katie Price's daughter stuns fans with striking resemblance to her mother

Katie Price's daughter stuns fans with striking resemblance to her mother
Queen Elizabeth II had a very un-royal style mishap in 2010

Queen Elizabeth II had a very un-royal style mishap in 2010
Florence Pugh rocks winter inspired look during a night out

Florence Pugh rocks winter inspired look during a night out
Victoria Beckham wishes to bond with Harper after losing Brooklyn to Nicola Peltz

Victoria Beckham wishes to bond with Harper after losing Brooklyn to Nicola Peltz
Meghan Markle's pal Omid Scobie's new explosive book about royal family turmoil gets release date

Meghan Markle's pal Omid Scobie's new explosive book about royal family turmoil gets release date
Netflix ‘The Crown’ star Dominic West admits he was ‘in love' with Diana

Netflix ‘The Crown’ star Dominic West admits he was ‘in love' with Diana
Howard Stern blasts Prince Harry, Meghan Markle over ‘hypocritical’ Netflix doc

Howard Stern blasts Prince Harry, Meghan Markle over ‘hypocritical’ Netflix doc
Prince William, Kate Middleton’s US success ‘knocked down’ Harry, Meghan

Prince William, Kate Middleton’s US success ‘knocked down’ Harry, Meghan
Cardi B gets into the Christmas spirit with winter white trees

Cardi B gets into the Christmas spirit with winter white trees
Meghan, Harry's comments in new trailer implies their 'security was pulled' before Megxit

Meghan, Harry's comments in new trailer implies their 'security was pulled' before Megxit
BTS's RM lands on Billboard charts with 'Indigo'

BTS's RM lands on Billboard charts with 'Indigo'
Alessandra Ambrosio steps outside in style after supporting Brazil at FIFA World Cup

Alessandra Ambrosio steps outside in style after supporting Brazil at FIFA World Cup