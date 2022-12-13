 
entertainment
Tuesday Dec 13 2022
By
Web Desk

Howard Stern blasts Prince Harry, Meghan Markle over ‘hypocritical’ Netflix doc

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 13, 2022

File Footage

Howard Stern compared Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's new documentary Harry & Meghan to The Kardashians while bashing the ex-royals.

During recent episode of SiriusXM radio show, the comedian dished on his struggles to watch the show revealing he barely got through the first episode.

“It’s been painful,” Stern said. “I wouldn’t stay with it, but my wife wants to watch it, so, we have shows we watch, but they come off like such whiny (expletive). I gotta tell you man, I just don’t get it.”

“I get Prince Harry being (expletive) off at the monarchy for his mother. They treated her like s–t. That Prince Charles was such a (expletive) to Lady Diana,” he added.

“But Jesus Christ, when those two start whining about ‘wah wah wah,’ and ‘they don’t like me’ and she wants to be beloved in this country, but man, oh man.

“it’s just very weird to watch two people who keep screaming, ‘We wanted our privacy, we wanted the press to leave us alone,’” Stern said.

“And then what is their special that they put out on Netflix? Showing you them and their kids and their life. It’s like the Kardashians – except boring. You know what I mean?

“It’s just weird. It seems so hypocritical,” Stern continued bashing the ex-royals. “I think we heard the story when Oprah interviewed you the first time.”

Before concluding his rant, the comedian said the marriage of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex won’t last long after this documentary.

“I think he’s eventually not gonna dig her. I’m telling you,” said Stern.

More From Entertainment:

Katie Price's daughter stuns fans with striking resemblance to her mother

Katie Price's daughter stuns fans with striking resemblance to her mother
Queen Elizabeth II had a very un-royal style mishap in 2010

Queen Elizabeth II had a very un-royal style mishap in 2010
Florence Pugh rocks winter inspired look during a night out

Florence Pugh rocks winter inspired look during a night out
Victoria Beckham wishes to bond with Harper after losing Brooklyn to Nicola Peltz

Victoria Beckham wishes to bond with Harper after losing Brooklyn to Nicola Peltz
Meghan Markle's pal Omid Scobie's new explosive book about royal family turmoil gets release date

Meghan Markle's pal Omid Scobie's new explosive book about royal family turmoil gets release date
Netflix ‘The Crown’ star Dominic West admits he was ‘in love' with Diana

Netflix ‘The Crown’ star Dominic West admits he was ‘in love' with Diana
Brooklyn Beckham enjoys romantic date night with stylish wife Nicola Peltz

Brooklyn Beckham enjoys romantic date night with stylish wife Nicola Peltz
Prince William, Kate Middleton’s US success ‘knocked down’ Harry, Meghan

Prince William, Kate Middleton’s US success ‘knocked down’ Harry, Meghan
Cardi B gets into the Christmas spirit with winter white trees

Cardi B gets into the Christmas spirit with winter white trees
Meghan, Harry's comments in new trailer implies their 'security was pulled' before Megxit

Meghan, Harry's comments in new trailer implies their 'security was pulled' before Megxit
BTS's RM lands on Billboard charts with 'Indigo'

BTS's RM lands on Billboard charts with 'Indigo'
Alessandra Ambrosio steps outside in style after supporting Brazil at FIFA World Cup

Alessandra Ambrosio steps outside in style after supporting Brazil at FIFA World Cup