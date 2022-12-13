 
entertainment
Tuesday Dec 13 2022
By
Web Desk

Jessica Chastain discloses eating “banana peels” in school cafeteria

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 13, 2022

Jessica Chastain discloses eating “banana peels” in school cafeteria
Jessica Chastain discloses eating “banana peels” in school cafeteria

Jessica Chastain recently recounted how she would eat “weird foods” in school to gain attention from her classmates and teachers.

In a new interview with The Guardian, the Ava star reflected on eating habits in school which helped her rose in popularity.

“I was an obnoxious kid because I wasn't getting appropriate attention,” said the 45-year-old.

She revealed, “I would do things like eat banana peels in the lunch rooms so kids would notice me.”

The Help actress shared how her “grades” affected her during school life.

“I had always thought that I wasn’t an intelligent person because I did badly at school,” shared Jessica.

However, this thought altered after The Molly’s Game star went for a trip to the Oregan Shakespeare festival.

“I saw Marco Barricelli play Richard III. Something opened up inside me. It was the strangest thing, that I could be so moved. I had the hugest crush on that actor. I became obsessed with Shakespeare,” explained the Lawless actress.

Later, Jessica read Shakespeare during her high school days and as she got the opportunity to play Juliet in a theatre, something changed inside her.

“I got to play Juliet twice; it's my favourite part,” mentioned the actress.

Jessica noted, “Romeo's a bit weak but Juliet tells the friar, ‘You married us. It's your fault and if you don't fix it, I'm going to kill myself and that's going to be your fault, too. Do something!”

In that moment, I knew I wanted to be a performer.

“Something just opened up in me; I wanted to do that,” she added.

More From Entertainment:

Katie Price's daughter stuns fans with striking resemblance to her mother

Katie Price's daughter stuns fans with striking resemblance to her mother
Queen Elizabeth II had a very un-royal style mishap in 2010

Queen Elizabeth II had a very un-royal style mishap in 2010
Florence Pugh rocks winter inspired look during a night out

Florence Pugh rocks winter inspired look during a night out
Victoria Beckham wishes to bond with Harper after losing Brooklyn to Nicola Peltz

Victoria Beckham wishes to bond with Harper after losing Brooklyn to Nicola Peltz
Meghan Markle's pal Omid Scobie's new explosive book about royal family turmoil gets release date

Meghan Markle's pal Omid Scobie's new explosive book about royal family turmoil gets release date
Netflix ‘The Crown’ star Dominic West admits he was ‘in love' with Diana

Netflix ‘The Crown’ star Dominic West admits he was ‘in love' with Diana
Howard Stern blasts Prince Harry, Meghan Markle over ‘hypocritical’ Netflix doc

Howard Stern blasts Prince Harry, Meghan Markle over ‘hypocritical’ Netflix doc
Brooklyn Beckham enjoys romantic date night with stylish wife Nicola Peltz

Brooklyn Beckham enjoys romantic date night with stylish wife Nicola Peltz
Prince William, Kate Middleton’s US success ‘knocked down’ Harry, Meghan

Prince William, Kate Middleton’s US success ‘knocked down’ Harry, Meghan
Cardi B gets into the Christmas spirit with winter white trees

Cardi B gets into the Christmas spirit with winter white trees
Meghan, Harry's comments in new trailer implies their 'security was pulled' before Megxit

Meghan, Harry's comments in new trailer implies their 'security was pulled' before Megxit
BTS's RM lands on Billboard charts with 'Indigo'

BTS's RM lands on Billboard charts with 'Indigo'