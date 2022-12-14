 
Wednesday Dec 14 2022
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson was behind 'Black Adam' profits leak: Report

Warner Bros. executives believed that Dwayne' The Rock' Johnson had leaked the inaccurate profits figures of Black Adam to the media.

According to Puck News, "Several Warners executives" believe that "Team Dwayne Johnson" leaked information to Deadline about the profitability of Black Adam as a way to counter previous reports that the DC film would lose the studio between $50 and $100 million.

The report further added that the supposedly leaked report was "filled with false assumptions" and stated that, in the long term, "nearly all movies of this size will ultimately pencil out after every window is exhausted over years and years."

Black Adam ran for almost seven weeks in theaters; the superhero film has netted nearly $400 million at the worldwide box office against a $195 million budget.

Variety initially reported that Black Adam struggled to break even, with a minimal additional cost of $80 million to market. Johnson refuted the loss claims and doubled down on the film's success.

Johnson has repeatedly stated that Black Adam would mark a "new era" for the DCEU, which are reportedly unlikely to happen due to its box-office returns.

