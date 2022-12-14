Prince Harry needs psychotherapist, not 'woke' Meghan Markle, rages expert

file footage

Prince Harry needs a ‘psychotherapist’ for his emotional baggage instead of his ‘woke’ wife Meghan Markle, a royal commentator said in a scathing new attack on the Sussexes’ Netflix documentary, Harry & Meghan.



The first half of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Netflix docuseries came out last week on December 8, 2022, and left American host Megyn Kelly fuming as per The Daily Star.

Raging about Harry and Meghan’s documentary being ‘uninspiring and interminable waste of time’, Kelly also suggested that Prince Harry is still struggling to come to terms with the death of his mother Princess Diana and is in need of professional help.

Calling the Duke of Sussex ‘insecure’ with ‘hefty amount of emotional baggage’, Kelly said: “He clearly hasn't worked out the trauma of his mother's premature death. Time and time again I said to myself, this guy needed therapy!”

“A real psychotherapist. That's what he needed. Not a whiny, woke annoying wife,” Kelly added, referring to Harry’s wife Meghan.

Kelly’s comments come as Prince Harry and Meghan's two-part Netflix series emerged as the biggest documentary debut for the streaming giant.

A representative said the documentary debuted with 81.55M hours viewed by over 28 million households (in four days), the highest of any documentary in a premiere week.

Additionally, Harry & Meghan was the second-most watched English-language series on Netflix globally between December 5 and 11.