 
entertainment
Wednesday Dec 14 2022
By
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian buying 'ridiculously overpriced' stuff for kids ahead of Christmas

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 14, 2022

File Footage

Kim Kardashian spoiling her kids by buying “ridiculously” overpriced gifts for them as she tries to outshine her sisters on Christmas.

The reality TV star has already spent “hundreds of thousands of dollars” on designer clothes and jewellery for her four children, North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 4 and Psalm, 3.

The Kardashians star will be piling up her kids’ beds with presents as they have been “raised their whole lives to think it’s normal to wake up on Christmas morning with their beds piled high with gifts.”

Ahead of the Kardashian-Jenner clan’s "biggest ever" Christmas, the whole family is trying to outdo each other of the holiday, an insider spilled to Heat Magazine.

Kim “will easily get past the million-dollar mark by the time she’s done,” the insider said revealing that Khloe Kardashian is decorating her new baby's crib in "gold and diamonds."

As for Kylie Jenner, she has reportedly ordered her ream to “spy on her sisters” to find out what they are doing for the holiday so she could "post fancier gifts on social media".

The source further disclosed Kourtney Kardashian's plans, noting that she has told her husband Travis Barker to be "the most generous stepdaddy on the planet".

"It’s all pretty obscene to a lot of folks – especially the staff who have to put the stockings together. The notion it’s greedy or tone deaf doesn’t even enter their heads," the insider said.

