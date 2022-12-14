 
Wednesday Dec 14 2022
Meghan Markle, friends make serious allegations against palace in new Netflix trailer

Wednesday Dec 14, 2022

In a new trailer for the final part of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's docuseries, the Duchess and her friends accused the Buckingham Palace of using the Duchess to shield other members of the royal family from bad press.

In the new clip for volume two of "Harry & Meghan", which premieres on Netflix Thursday, Meghan's friend Lucy Fraser and attorney Jenny Afia  alleged that Prince Harry's wife was used by the palace, which perpetuated negative and untrue news about her to avoid unfavorable stories about other royal family members making headlines.

"There was a real kind of war against Meghan, and I've certainly seen evidence that there was negative briefing from the palace against Harry and Meghan to suit other people's agendas," Afia, a partner at Schillings Law Firm in London, said at the start of the clip. 

Fraser, a friend, spoke next in the new trailer, saying, "Meg became this scapegoat for the palace. And so they would feed stories on her, whether they were true or not, to avoid other less favorable stories being printed."

"You would just see it play out," Meghan said in an on-camera interview. "A story about someone in the family would pop for a minute, and they'd go, 'We gotta make that go away.' "

"But there's real estate on a website homepage, there's real estate there on a newspaper front cover. And something has to be filled in there about someone royal," she continued, as footage rolled of U.K. negative newspaper headlines about her, printed while she was living in England as a senior working royal.

