Kelly Clarkson hands out Hawaiian vacations ‘by the dozens’

File Footage

Kelly Clarkson has just made Christmas magical for everyone in her studio audience.



Clarkson and the Grumpy Elf worked hand-in-hand for it all.

For those unversed, the singer has created an outdoors theme for her entire segment, leading up to Christmas and even handed out items from her Holiday Gift Guide segment, including; portable gas grills, cozy loungewear and backyard fire pits.

When it came time to hand out the Hawaiian vacations she started teasing the audience by saying, “Now slow your roll, everybody, ’cause this ain’t Oprah’s Favorite Things, OK?”

“So, everybody, you got excited about the last ones, but, umm … this is The Kelly Clarkson Show gift guide, so you’re all getting a Hawaiian vacation!”

For those unversed, the episode featured performances from her 2021 Holiday track Christmas Isn’t Canceled (Just You) as well as her own rendition of Ariana Grande duet Santa Can’t You Hear Me.



