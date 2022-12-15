 
entertainment
Thursday Dec 15 2022
By
Web Desk

Kelly Clarkson hands out Hawaiian vacations ‘by the dozens’

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 15, 2022

File Footage

Kelly Clarkson has just made Christmas magical for everyone in her studio audience.

Clarkson and the Grumpy Elf worked hand-in-hand for it all.

For those unversed, the singer has created an outdoors theme for her entire segment, leading up to Christmas and even handed out items from her Holiday Gift Guide segment, including; portable gas grills, cozy loungewear and backyard fire pits.

When it came time to hand out the Hawaiian vacations she started teasing the audience by saying, “Now slow your roll, everybody, ’cause this ain’t Oprah’s Favorite Things, OK?”

“So, everybody, you got excited about the last ones, but, umm … this is The Kelly Clarkson Show gift guide, so you’re all getting a Hawaiian vacation!”

For those unversed, the episode featured performances from her 2021 Holiday track Christmas Isn’t Canceled (Just You) as well as her own rendition of Ariana Grande duet Santa Can’t You Hear Me.


More From Entertainment:

Michelle Obama calls tWitch 'an incredible force' in moving tribute

Michelle Obama calls tWitch 'an incredible force' in moving tribute
‘SNL’ promo: Austin Butler transforms into green goblin for holiday hosting gig

‘SNL’ promo: Austin Butler transforms into green goblin for holiday hosting gig
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle reputation could ‘really suffer’ amid Netflix series

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle reputation could ‘really suffer’ amid Netflix series
Stephen ‘tWitch' Boss’ cause of death officially ruled as suicide

Stephen ‘tWitch' Boss’ cause of death officially ruled as suicide
Watch: Kate Middleton makes ‘final touches’ for ‘added Christmas flare’

Watch: Kate Middleton makes ‘final touches’ for ‘added Christmas flare’
Ellen DeGeneres 'heartbroken' over friend tWitch's death: 'he was my family'

Ellen DeGeneres 'heartbroken' over friend tWitch's death: 'he was my family'
Selena Gomez ‘screaming’ over Golden Globe nomination

Selena Gomez ‘screaming’ over Golden Globe nomination
Henry Cavill says he will not return as Superman

Henry Cavill says he will not return as Superman

Queen Elizabeth's former aide reacts to Meghan and Harry documentary trailer

Queen Elizabeth's former aide reacts to Meghan and Harry documentary trailer

Eddie Murphy to receive lifetime achievement award at Golden Globes

Eddie Murphy to receive lifetime achievement award at Golden Globes
Piers Morgan refuses to interview Kanye West

Piers Morgan refuses to interview Kanye West

American actress promotes Meghan and Harry's Netflix documentary

American actress promotes Meghan and Harry's Netflix documentary