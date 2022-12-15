 
entertainment
Thursday Dec 15 2022
Time Magazine unveils list of 2022 best K-pop songs, albums

The American news outlet Time Magazine revealed the 2022 list of the best five K-pop songs and albums on Wednesday.

The outlet listed the top 5 best songs and albums based on their lyrics, sound, and charts rank worldwide.

Time magazine stated, "The best K-pop songs and albums of 2022 surprised us with their sound, their lyrics, and the feelings they evoke. With undeniable replay value, they are likely to stay on playlists long after this December."

BTS’ RM Indigo and Taeyeon INVU are included in the outlet list of the best K-pop albums of 2022.

Best top 5 K-pop Songs 2022:

  1. B.I and Soulja Boy (ft. DeVita) - "BTBT"
  2. Billlie - "GingaMingaYo"
  3. TREASURE - "HELLO"
  4. NewJeans - "Hype Boy"
  5. IVE - "Love Dive"

Best top 5 K-pop Albums 2022:

  1. BIBI - 'Lowlife Princess: Noir'
  2. Seventeen - 'Sector 17'
  3. Taeyeon - 'INVU'
  4. (G)I-DLE - 'I Never Die'
  5. RM - 'Indigo'

