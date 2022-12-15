 
entertainment
Thursday Dec 15 2022
By
Web Desk

Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz recall magical moment from dreamy honeymoon

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 15, 2022

File Footage

Brooklyn Beckham and his ladylove Nicola Peltz revealed the most magical moment from their dreamy honeymoon on Mediterranean coast.

The aspiring chef and the billionaire heiress discussed how they celebrated their union in conversation with Condé Nast Traveler Magazine.

While discussing how the duo spent their days in the Côte D'Azur and the Italian Riviera, the Transformers star said she had a special connection to the place.

“I used to spend childhood summers in the South of France with my family,” Nicola said. “So it felt sentimental to be able to take Brooklyn to some of the places where I spent so much time growing up – and have him show me new places too.”

Nicola went on to reveal the most memorable moment of their honeymoon saying she and Brooklyn brought their laptop to their trip and would just watch Love Island for hours.

“One night, after dinner, we came back, got into PJ's, and brought our laptop to the top deck of the boat, along with wine and cheese, and spent hours streaming Love Island,” she said.

Nicola added, “It's one of our favourite things to do together – so being able to do it in the most beautiful setting was magical.”

