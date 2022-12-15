 
Harrison Ford claims ‘Indiana Jones’ introduced him to ‘new audience’

Harrison Ford is all set to return to his iconic role of the swashbuckling archaeologist Indiana Jones in the Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

Speaking of his much-awaited return to the franchise, Ford said that he’s grateful for the legacy he’s left behind with Indiana Jones.

Ford has played the iconic role in three films of the popular franchise; Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981), Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984), Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989), and Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008).

In conversation with Entertainment Tonight, the Call of the Wild actor, 80, said that his character in Indiana Jones has been able to bridge generations with his long-lasting cinematic legacy.

“I’m very grateful for that. We’re very grateful,” Ford admitted. “And I think that’s one of the elements of that has supported me in this career, is that I’ve made some family films that are passed on from generation to generation. It’s kind of introduced me to a new audience.”

Ford also jokingly revealed Indy’s lasting impact on him, saying, “I mostly think about the dent it’s made in me.”

“[He’s been] been very, very good to me. He’s a wonderful character. And the series has been very successful. I’m very grateful for having that opportunity,” he added.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will land in theatres on June 30, 2023.

