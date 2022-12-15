Prince Harry ‘outgrown UK engenderment’: ‘I’ve changed’

File Footage

Prince Harry makes a shocking admission regarding his life in the UK and takes fans by surprise with what he’s been missing since the US move.



The Duke of Sussex made his admissions on the new Netflix docuseries titled Harry & Meghan.

In it he shared ground-breaking revelations and went as far as to say, “I mean I miss the weird family gatherings when we're all under the same roof for certain times of the year.”

“I miss being part of the institution I miss the UK, I miss my friends,” he also added.

“I've lost a few friends in the process as well, I came here because I changed, I had outgrown my engenderment.”

Before concluding he also addressed his decision to move to the US and admitted, “This was the most obvious places to come this is where I think my mum was going to end up living potentially.”