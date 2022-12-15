Charles won’t ‘respond’ to Harry, Meghan series unless there's ‘direct hit on Camilla’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made explosive claims about Buckingham Palace in their ongoing Netflix series however they’re unlikely to receive a response from King Charles.

During her conversation with OK!, royal expert Jennie Bond talked about the apparent reaction of the Royal Family.

“The three words that come to mind when I consider how the Royal Family must be feeling during the run-up to the release of the next three episodes are despairing, dismayed and disappointed.

“They’ll be hurt and pained. Charles must be distraught that this is going on and on.”

She went on: “It’s really unlikely Charles will respond to Harry and Meghan’s documentary unless there is a direct hit on Camilla.

“He and his staff are well aware that if you comment on a story, it gives it legs,” she said.

“The best way to shut it down in silence. And Charles probably believes it more graceful and dignified to respond, if he’s going to, in private.”

Jennie added that the series was "utterly self-indulgent and terribly timed" at a time when people are choosing "between heating and eating".