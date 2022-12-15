 
entertainment
Thursday Dec 15 2022
By
Web Desk

Charles won’t ‘respond’ to Harry, Meghan series unless there's ‘direct hit on Camilla’

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 15, 2022

Charles won’t ‘respond’ to Harry, Meghan series unless theres ‘direct hit on Camilla’
Charles won’t ‘respond’ to Harry, Meghan series unless there's ‘direct hit on Camilla’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made explosive claims about Buckingham Palace in their ongoing Netflix series however they’re unlikely to receive a response from King Charles.

During her conversation with OK!, royal expert Jennie Bond talked about the apparent reaction of the Royal Family.

“The three words that come to mind when I consider how the Royal Family must be feeling during the run-up to the release of the next three episodes are despairing, dismayed and disappointed.

“They’ll be hurt and pained. Charles must be distraught that this is going on and on.”

She went on: “It’s really unlikely Charles will respond to Harry and Meghan’s documentary unless there is a direct hit on Camilla.

“He and his staff are well aware that if you comment on a story, it gives it legs,” she said.

“The best way to shut it down in silence. And Charles probably believes it more graceful and dignified to respond, if he’s going to, in private.”

Jennie added that the series was "utterly self-indulgent and terribly timed" at a time when people are choosing "between heating and eating".

More From Entertainment:

Kate Hudson gushes over Tom Cruise's 'infectious' love for skydiving

Kate Hudson gushes over Tom Cruise's 'infectious' love for skydiving
Meghan Markle a ‘scapegoat’ for King Charles, Prince Andrew

Meghan Markle a ‘scapegoat’ for King Charles, Prince Andrew
Celebrities pour in tributes for Stephen 'tWitch' Boss: 'he always lit up everything'

Celebrities pour in tributes for Stephen 'tWitch' Boss: 'he always lit up everything'
Meghan Markle, Harry mock Queen’s favourite ‘Nott Cott’: ‘So small!’

Meghan Markle, Harry mock Queen’s favourite ‘Nott Cott’: ‘So small!’
Olivia Wilde ‘still pretty hurt’ over Harry Styles breakup, sources

Olivia Wilde ‘still pretty hurt’ over Harry Styles breakup, sources

Prince Harry reveals SHOCK at Meghan Markle's royal walk down the aisle at wedding

Prince Harry reveals SHOCK at Meghan Markle's royal walk down the aisle at wedding
Meghan Markle opens up about landmark relation with late Queen Elizabeth

Meghan Markle opens up about landmark relation with late Queen Elizabeth
Shanna Moakler takes offence as fans compare her to Khloe Kardashian

Shanna Moakler takes offence as fans compare her to Khloe Kardashian

Prince Harry ‘outgrown UK engenderment’: ‘I’ve changed’

Prince Harry ‘outgrown UK engenderment’: ‘I’ve changed’