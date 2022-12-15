 
Thursday Dec 15 2022
Meghan Markle says King Charles as father-in-law is ‘really important’ to her

Thursday Dec 15, 2022

Meghan Markle has said in her Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, that having her father-in-law King Charles by her side during her royal wedding in 2018 was ‘really important’ to her.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex sat down with an interviewer to talk about their fairy-tale royal wedding in 2018 for the show, with Meghan revealing just how important Charles, then the Prince of Wales, played in the couple’s nuptials.

As footage of Meghan walking down the aisle, she shared how pivotal a role Charles played for her during the wedding, saying: “Harry’s dad is very charming. And… I said to him, ‘I’ve lost my dad in this,’ so him as my father-in-law was very really important to me.”

“So, I asked him to walk me down the aisle and he said yes. The whole thing was surreal.”

The endearing comments come as a breath of fresh air from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who have famously been embroiled in a feud with the Royal Family, particularly with King Charles, his wife Camilla, and brother Prince William. 

