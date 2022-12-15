Prince Harry speaks Meghan Markle's words in final part of their docuseries?

Prince Harry has accused media for his wife Meghan Markle's miscarriage and made serious allegations against his brother Prince William and other royals.



It seems as Harry has taken his wife Meghan Markle's seat to speak against the Palace, while the Duchess appears less hard towards the Royal Family in the final part of their Netflix series released on Thursday (December 15).



Meghan unexpectedly gushed over 'charming' King Charles and kept mum over Kate Middleton. At some points, she appears making fun of royal family's living standard and attitudes.

Meghan apparently put the most of her words into Harry's mouth to lambast the monarchy, royals family and some UK publications.



The Duke of Sussex revealed his brother, the Prince of Wales, screamed and shouted at him at a crisis summit in January 2020 at Sandringham in front of the Queen.

Meghan's hubby also accused the Prince of Wales of breaking promise not to operate press office like their father had.



Complaining about the Firm, Harry says his wife Meghan had “deliberately not been invited to the gathering at which the couple’s plans to step back from royal duties was to be discussed.



Harry also claims: “I believe my wife suffered a miscarriage because of what the Mail did. I watched the whole thing. Now, do we absolutely know that the miscarriage was caused by that? Of course we don’t."



Meanwhile, Meghan is seen explaining how important Charles was to her during the wedding, saying: “Harry’s dad is so charming. And… I told him, ‘I love my dad. lost in it,’ so he was very important to me as my father-in-law. So, I asked her to walk me down the aisle and she said yes. The whole thing was surreal.”