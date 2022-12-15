Rebel Wilson opens up about Robin William’s life-changing advice on her acting

Rebel Wilson opens up about Robin William’s life-changing advice about her acting career

Rebel Wilson has recently shared late Robin Williams was the motivation behind her doing drama movies.



In a latest interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Rebel shared that the late actor’s advice on the set of 2014 hit Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb changed her life as an actress.

“It was a freezing cold night in London and I was doing a scene with Ben Stiller and just kind of improvising, trying to get more lines in the movie and just chitchatting and bantering while cameras were rolling. Then Robin Williams came up and asked me to have a chat,” said the 42-year-old.

During the conversation, Mrs Doubtfire star told her she would be “well suited to a career in drama movie”.

“I was surprised because I don't know how he watched that scene I just did and thought I should be doing drama,” stated the Pitch Perfect actress.

The Bridesmaids star continued, “But he said, ‘You should 100 percent be doing drama as well.’ It really stuck with me.”

Lately, she got the opportunity to play first “dramatic role” in The Almond and the Seahorse, which is set for release.

Rebel commented, “I always thought, if Robin Williams thought I could do it, then I may as well give it a try. So, we've been looking for a project and then Almond and the Seahorse came up.”

“It's a very challenging script and really gutsy so I thought, let's give it a go,” she added.