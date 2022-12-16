James Cameron sparks animal activists’ anger for ‘Avatar 2’ dolphin show in Japan 

 
Friday Dec 16 2022
James Cameron landed himself in hot water as he sparked backlash among animal welfare activists by holding a press conference for Avatar: The Way of Water at a captive dolphin show in Japan.

The famed director, along with the film’s star cast; Zoe Saldaña, Sam Worthington and Sigourney Weaver attended the Tokyo premiere of the much-anticipated sequel, which featured dolphins performing tricks in a pool to orchestral music.

The promotional event left many animal rights activists in fury as Cameron, referring to the fictional world the Avatar films, introduced the show by saying, “Welcome to Pandora” before dolphins entered the pool with two trainers.

The Titanic filmmaker complimented the dolphins on their “intelligence and sociability” and joked, “I’m sure everybody asked their permission to be in the show.”

Cameron’s joke did not land with animal rights groups like PETA, who’s spokesperson told Plant Based News, “Why on Earth didn’t [Cameron] pause for just five minutes to consider whether he should have allowed himself to be seen as endorsing the cruelty of marine parks?”

“I would love to see James Cameron pledge to never attend a dolphin show ever again and to denounce the cruel capture and slaughter of dolphins happening in Taiji, [Japan],” activist Bailey Mason urged in an Instagram post.

Cameron has not commented on the matter yet.

