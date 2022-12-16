 
entertainment
Friday Dec 16 2022
By
Web Desk

Sam Asghari supports Britney Spears' freedom NOT her explicit images

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 16, 2022

Sam Asghari supports Britney Spears freedom NOT her explicit images
Sam Asghari supports Britney Spears' freedom NOT her explicit images 

Sam Asgahri said he is very supportive of his wife Britney Spears' freedom but does not like it when she posts racy images on social media.

The Hot Seat actor said he personally would not approve of the content that the pop star share on her Instagram but he cannot control the singer’s life.

Asghari’s comment came after the Hold Me Closer hitmaker shared new images of herself sans clothes on the photo sharing app.

“The only person in the world that gets bullied for posting things like this,” Asghari commented as per Daily Mail.

“I personally prefer she never posted these, but who am I to control someone that’s been under a microscope and been controlled their whole life,” he added.

This is not the first time that Asghari shared his views on his wife’s social media content as he has previously defended Spears saying she has never shared a “nude selfie” online.

"To clarify my wife has never posted a nude selfie except of her butt which is quite modest these days," Asghari wrote. "All other posts were implied nudity which can be seen in any ad for lotion or soap." 

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry's Netflix doc especially 'destructive' to Prince William

Prince Harry's Netflix doc especially 'destructive' to Prince William
Jennifer Aniston would date her ‘crush’ Jon Hamm if he becomes single

Jennifer Aniston would date her ‘crush’ Jon Hamm if he becomes single
Action game ‘Death Stranding’ to be adapted for silver screen

Action game ‘Death Stranding’ to be adapted for silver screen
Jennifer Lopez rocks winter inspired look on latest outing in Beverly Hills

Jennifer Lopez rocks winter inspired look on latest outing in Beverly Hills
Brad Pitt gushes over ‘Babylon’ co-star Margot Robbie: ‘She’s on fire’

Brad Pitt gushes over ‘Babylon’ co-star Margot Robbie: ‘She’s on fire’
Henry Cavill to become next James Bond? Deets inside

Henry Cavill to become next James Bond? Deets inside

Kate Middleton reveals about her musical skills

Kate Middleton reveals about her musical skills
Brooklyn Beckham’s absence on Christmas would be huge blow for his siblings

Brooklyn Beckham’s absence on Christmas would be huge blow for his siblings

Princess Eugenie continues to support Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Princess Eugenie continues to support Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Ben Barnes shares Westworld ‘interwove’ with life during distressing time

Ben Barnes shares Westworld ‘interwove’ with life during distressing time

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle making ‘a good ad for richness’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle making ‘a good ad for richness’
Kate Middleton ‘in her forties’ as baby no. 4 looms: report

Kate Middleton ‘in her forties’ as baby no. 4 looms: report