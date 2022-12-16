Joe Lycett calls David Beckham 'disgrace' after his statement regarding World Cup controversy

Comedian Joe Lycett is calling David Beckham a 'disgrace' as the footballer finally addressed his controversial £ 10 million World Cup deal with Qatar.

Last month, Joe pulled a stunt in which he threatened to destroy £10,000 of his own money unless the sports star pulled out of his deal with tournament hosts Qatar, where homosexuality is still illegal.

Yet during Thursday night's episode of Joe Lycett's Got Your Back, the comic, 34, revealed he'd been given a statement from David's camp.

While Joe said that he wasn't legally allowed to give his opinion on the statement itself, he offered his feelings on David's Qatar deal, while the editor of British gay lifestyle magazine Attitude branded the statement ‘tone deaf’.

David's team remarked that the sportsman sees it as 'a positive that debate about key issues has been stimulated' from the World Cup being played in Qatar.

The statement read: 'David has been involved in a number of World Cups and other major international tournaments both as a player and an ambassador and he’s always believed that sport has the power to be a force for good in the world.

'Football, the most popular sport globally, has a genuine ability to bring people together and make a real contribution to communities.

'We understand that there are different and strongly held views about engagement in the Middle East but see it as positive that debate about the key issues has been stimulated directly by the first World Cup being held in the region.

'We hope that these conversations will lead to greater understanding and empathy towards all people and that progress will be achieved.'

The star looked despondent as he told the audience: 'I did achieve nothing, Beckham still hasn't addressed the issues faced by LGBTQ people in Qatar.'

And while he couldn't respond to David's comment directly, earlier in the show, Joe hit out at David's Qatar role, stating: 'I am angry at his blatant hypocrisy and failure to be an ally to the LGBTQ community.'



