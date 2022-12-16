Inside Holly Willoughby’s family £1k a NIGHT ski chalet in French Alps

Holly Willoughby is making incredible memories with her family during a pre-Christmas family break at a ski resort in the French Alps, costing a cool £ 1,000 per night.

The This Morning presenter, 41, stayed at Hunters Chalets, which describes itself as one of the 'most luxurious chalets in France' where guests are treated to a private chalet complete with a hot tub and personal chef.

Holly took to Instagram to share photos of her time there, gushing that she'd made 'memories that she would cherish for life'.

The TV star showed off her well-maintained figure in a black snowsuit emblazoned with a white star print as she shared a number of images with one of her children during her trip to the slopes.



Holly is in the middle of her Christmas break from This Morning and will return to the series in the New Year.

