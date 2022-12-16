 
entertainment
Friday Dec 16 2022
Prince William will ‘absolutely not’ allow Harry at King Charles’ coronation

Friday Dec 16, 2022

Prince William is reportedly set to ban his brother Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle from their father King Charles’ coronation in May next year after their joint bombshell docuseries, Harry & Meghan premiered on Netflix this week.

Royal expert Angela Levin said that there is no way that the Prince of Wales will tolerate his brother’s presence at the major occasion for the royal family, after Prince Harry and Meghan’s particularly incendiary claims and comments directed at Prince William in their show.

Talking to The Sun, Levin said: “You can't have people like this going to the King’s coronation. It’s an important occasion and it can't just be all about them - and if they do come it will be all about them.”

“I think Prince William will say ‘absolutely not you cannot come’,” Levin continued, further adding, “He is the most annoyed about all of this and today once again they dragged him through the mud.”

In their bombshell Netflix tell-all about their exit from the Royal Family, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle not only implied that William ‘bullied’ them out of the family but Harry also claimed that his brother left him ‘terrified’ after ‘screaming’ at him during a family meeting. 

