Meghan Markle brother wants 'nothing to do with her after 'horrible' series

Meghan Markle's half-brother, Thomas Markle Jr, says he feels let down by the Duchess of Sussex.



Speaking on New Zealand radio this week, the estranged sibling of Meghan Markle says that his sister has 'brushed his family under the carpet' with her Netflix docuseries.

"It’s basically like an extended version of that horrible Oprah interview,” he began.



"I don’t want anything from her. Nobody in that family has ever asked her for anything. She started this whole charade ... and me and the Markles will finish it," he added.



Speaking about Meghan Markle whinges, Thomas Jr added: "You sign your rights away when you’re part of the royal family."

