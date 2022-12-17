King Charles decides to invite Meghan and Harry to his coronation

Two days after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle targeted the royal family in the latest episodes of their Netflix documentary, The Telegraph reported that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be invited to the coronation of King Charles.

The newspaper reported that the couple would be included in the ceremony on May 6 next year if they wish to attend.

The British royal family is expected to receive strong criticism from their supporters for inviting Harry and Meghan despite their attacks on the monarchy.

It is still not known whether the US-based couple would be prepared to face Prince William and other members of the royal family after attacking them in the documentary.

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan piled fresh criticism on the British royals in new episodes of their documentary series released on Thursday, accusing his elder brother Prince William of screaming at him during a summit to discuss his future.

In the final three episodes of the Netflix series, Harry also said aides for William, now heir to the throne, had been complicit in negative stories appearing about the couple in the media and blamed the press for Meghan having a miscarriage.

"It is a dirty game. There's leaking but there's also planting of stories," said Harry. "So if the comms (communications) team want to be able to remove a negative story about their principal, they will trade and give you something about someone else's principal."

He and William had seen what had happened with the office of their father King Charles, whose first marriage to their mother Princess Diana broke down in the full glare of the media amid counter-briefings from both parties, and agreed never to repeat it, Harry said.