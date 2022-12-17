King Charles ‘won’t have’ Harry , Meghan at ‘extremely important’ royal event

King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla will not invite Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to the first Christmas Day celebration since Queen Elizabeth II’s death.

According to The Sun, a Sandringham insider spilt: “Camilla is keen that her family are at the heart of Christmas, particularly as Charles won’t have his youngest son there.

“It is an extremely important Christmas coming just months after they last all gathered for the Queen’s funeral,” they added.

The source further continued: “During last Christmas, the family were desperately trying to sort out Prince Andrew and his sex abuse case and then there was the incident with the intruder carrying a crossbow at Windsor Castle.

“We saw the togetherness at the Princess of Wales’s carol concert this week and Christmas will be held in the same spirit,” they added.