Saturday Dec 17 2022
Jenna Ortega talks about the joy of working on horror movies: 'so much fun'

Saturday Dec 17, 2022

Jenna Ortega made her debut on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and reflected on the amount of fun she has while making horror movies.

Fallon began by welcoming Ortega on the show and raving about her success in the first Scream movie, which had three million views in its first day. Fallon went on to ask if the Wednesday star enjoyed the horror genre.

“I love horror films, I don’t know what it is about having blood thrown on your face and running around screaming ‘bloody ‘murder’,” Ortega said. “But it really is so therapeutic, so much fun. Everyone who works on horror sets loves horror, people do special effects because they grew up loving gore.”

She continued, “The best part about the ‘Scream’ films are it really is such a great community that cast and crew, they’re my family. And we can never take anything seriously. So, Ghostface could literally be in the middle of their monologue and we’re having to restart takes because we’re laughing so hard.”

She added that “it’s a mess.”

She went on to recall a scene from the fifth film where she is army crawling in the hospital and she “just would lift my face ‘cause I was laughing in my hands.”

When asked if she felt like she was being typecast since she was in Scream before and now she stars as lead in Wednesday, which Fallon termed as “kind of dark”, Ortega responded, “It’s something about my face.”

Which got a laugh out of the audience. “Yeah, I don’t know what it is, people love seeing me scared.”

Ortega previously starred in the slasher films Scream and film X earlier this year.

Fallon then added, “Not only are you stunning, but you can’t take your eyes off of you when I see you. I watched Wednesday, and I told you this backstage, ‘Oh, my gosh. You’re crushing this.’ You’re phenomenal.”

