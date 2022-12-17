 
entertainment
Saturday Dec 17 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry gives ‘childlike’ reaction to Prince William’s text in Netflix doc

By
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 17, 2022

FileFootage

Prince Harry’s body language was analysed by an expert as the Duke of Sussex talked about a text from Prince William in the bombshell Netflix series.

In the series, the father of two is seen telling his wife Meghan Markle: “I wish I knew what to do” after he got a text from his brother.

Meghan responded: "I know. Let’s take a breather. Get some air and then decide."

Speaking to Daily Star, expert Judi James said: “Harry’s response to the text from William looks dramatic and childlike in terms of his body language.”

"Like a small distressed child he places his fingers over his mouth before holding his arm out fully extended to show it to Meghan, who adopts a more maternal role,” she explained.

"His fingers go back to his lips as he re-reads but then we see him in a childlike pose of distress, standing with his arms up and his hands holding the back of his head while his belly is fully exposed under his lifted t-shirt.

"Meghan’s response is totally compatible with this childlike look. She stands to wrap her arms around him and to rock him gently,” the expert added.

