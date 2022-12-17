Prince Harry gives ‘childlike’ reaction to Prince William’s text in Netflix doc

FileFootage

Prince Harry’s body language was analysed by an expert as the Duke of Sussex talked about a text from Prince William in the bombshell Netflix series.



In the series, the father of two is seen telling his wife Meghan Markle: “I wish I knew what to do” after he got a text from his brother.

Meghan responded: "I know. Let’s take a breather. Get some air and then decide."

Speaking to Daily Star, expert Judi James said: “Harry’s response to the text from William looks dramatic and childlike in terms of his body language.”

"Like a small distressed child he places his fingers over his mouth before holding his arm out fully extended to show it to Meghan, who adopts a more maternal role,” she explained.

"His fingers go back to his lips as he re-reads but then we see him in a childlike pose of distress, standing with his arms up and his hands holding the back of his head while his belly is fully exposed under his lifted t-shirt.

"Meghan’s response is totally compatible with this childlike look. She stands to wrap her arms around him and to rock him gently,” the expert added.