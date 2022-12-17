Brad Pitt reveals bold scenes in ‘Babylon’ were ‘shocking’ for him

Brad Pitt talked about his highly anticipated movie Babylon as he admitted that some scenes in the movie were so bold that they shocked him.

The Bullet Train star dished on the extravagant scenes in the movie which explores the 1920s era of Hollywood in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

Pitt told the outlet, “The first day was a bit shocking, even for me. I went, ‘Wow, wow, we’re really doing this,'” teasing there was “a lot of nudity, a lot of nudity.”

“And then day three it was like, ‘Yeah, a lot of nudity.’ And then two weeks into it, it was just like another day at the office,” he added.

The actor will portray the character of Jack Conrad, a popular silent film star known for his flamboyant parties, in the Damien Chazelle directorial.

The movie, slated to be released in January 2023, also stars Margot Robbie, Diego Calva, Jean Smart, Jovan Adepo, and Li Jun Li in pivotal roles.