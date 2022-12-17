 
entertainment
Saturday Dec 17 2022
By
Web Desk

Brad Pitt reveals bold scenes in ‘Babylon’ were ‘shocking’ for him

By
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 17, 2022

Brad Pitt reveals bold scenes in ‘Babylon’ were ‘shocking’ for him
Brad Pitt reveals bold scenes in ‘Babylon’ were ‘shocking’ for him 

Brad Pitt talked about his highly anticipated movie Babylon as he admitted that some scenes in the movie were so bold that they shocked him.

The Bullet Train star dished on the extravagant scenes in the movie which explores the 1920s era of Hollywood in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

Pitt told the outlet, “The first day was a bit shocking, even for me. I went, ‘Wow, wow, we’re really doing this,'” teasing there was “a lot of nudity, a lot of nudity.”

“And then day three it was like, ‘Yeah, a lot of nudity.’ And then two weeks into it, it was just like another day at the office,” he added.

The actor will portray the character of Jack Conrad, a popular silent film star known for his flamboyant parties, in the Damien Chazelle directorial.

The movie, slated to be released in January 2023, also stars Margot Robbie, Diego Calva, Jean Smart, Jovan Adepo, and Li Jun Li in pivotal roles.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry gives ‘childlike’ reaction to Prince William’s text in Netflix doc

Prince Harry gives ‘childlike’ reaction to Prince William’s text in Netflix doc
The Ellen Show producer Andy Lassner reminisces late Stephen tWitch Boss: Photo

The Ellen Show producer Andy Lassner reminisces late Stephen tWitch Boss: Photo
Kate Winslet reflects on ‘Titanic’ controversy, ‘Yes, he could’ve fit on that door’

Kate Winslet reflects on ‘Titanic’ controversy, ‘Yes, he could’ve fit on that door’
Camilla hosts Judi Dench, Piers Morgan amid Harry, Meghan Netflix series

Camilla hosts Judi Dench, Piers Morgan amid Harry, Meghan Netflix series
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry made 'secret recording' before stepping down as senior working royals

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry made 'secret recording' before stepping down as senior working royals
Kevin Spacey appears remotely in UK court over offence charges

Kevin Spacey appears remotely in UK court over offence charges
Khloe Kardashian sets internet ablaze as she debuts new bangs hairstyle

Khloe Kardashian sets internet ablaze as she debuts new bangs hairstyle
Jenna Ortega talks about the joy of working on horror movies: 'so much fun'

Jenna Ortega talks about the joy of working on horror movies: 'so much fun'
UK studio helps ex-fans of Kanye West get rid of their tattoos

UK studio helps ex-fans of Kanye West get rid of their tattoos
King Charles ‘won’t have’ Harry, Meghan at ‘extremely important’ royal event

King Charles ‘won’t have’ Harry, Meghan at ‘extremely important’ royal event
Selena Gomez says her new music represents ‘exactly’ how she ‘feels’

Selena Gomez says her new music represents ‘exactly’ how she ‘feels’