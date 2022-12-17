 
Saturday Dec 17 2022
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to drop their royal titles next year?

Saturday Dec 17, 2022

There are speculations that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would drop their royal titles next year, before or after King Charles III's coronation amid reports that the Duke's father is very unlikely to do so.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are still using their titles even after stepping down as senior working members of the Firm in 2020, have spilled yet more beans about their unhappy life behind the palace walls in their Netflix docuseries. And they do not seem to go back from their stance anytime soon.

There are rumours that the new King is being blackmailed by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex that's why he's still showing leniency to decide their fate.

Some experts believe that no matter how tense things get between the Sussexes and the royal family, Harry's father King Charles is very unlikely to ever strip the Sussexes of their titles.

People are urging the couple to take it upon themselves to stop using their titles as Meghan and Harry's interviews, podcast, docuseries suggest they don't like the royal family, and they have complained about their behavior and alleged racism.

Meghan and Harry were gifted their Duke and Duchess of Sussex titles by Queen Elizabeth II when they tied the knot on May 19, 2018.

Former Good morning Britain presenter Piers Morgan has also urged the King to strip these 'two poisonous rats' of all remaining titles and ties to the Royal Family.

While, some think that stripping their title is not something the king would likely ever consider as it would be too petty and punitive

There are also speculations that Meghan and Harry Harry want their children, Archie, 3, and 1-year-old Lilibet, to have use of royal titles.

