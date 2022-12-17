King Charles' dance video goes viral amid Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's drama

King Charles III got into grooving during a visit to the JW3 Jewish community centre in London on Friday, shrugging off Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's hard-hitting claims against the monarchy.



Prince William and Prince Harry's father was in high spirit as he surprised Holocaust survivors at a Hanukkah reception and joined a group that included Anne Frank’s step-sister on the dance floor for a round of the hora.

King Charles and other royals seemingly shunned 'Harry & Meghan' drama and apparently rejected their claims as the royal family seeks to stick to routine instead of indulging into blame games.

The King mingled with the delighted survivors before joining several of them on the dance floor. He told one of those present that the Jewish music played during the hora reminded him of Scottish country dancing, the Jewish News said.