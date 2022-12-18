 
entertainment
Sunday Dec 18 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Christmas card suggests they feel proud to have their royal titles

By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 18, 2022

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry released their 2022 holiday card on Friday, featuring a black-and-white photo of the couple.

In the message, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex wrote: "Wishing you a joyful holiday season", adding: "From our family to yours, and on behalf of our teams at The Archewell Foundation, Archewell Audio, and Archwell Productions, we wish you health, peace, and a very happy new year!"

But, one of the most significant feature of their card was in the bottom of it, which attracted more attention instead of the main message.

It was signed, "Best wishes," with both of their signatures. Underneath says, "Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex."

Some royal fans think that Meghan and Harry allegedly used the Duke and Duchess of Sussex titles to snub their critics and some members of the royal family who want them to drop their titles as they are hurling insults at the royal family in their interviews, podcast and docuseries.

However, according to some it suggests that Harry and Meghan feel proud by using their Duke and Duchess of Sussex titles even after stepping down as senior working royals in 2020.

