 
entertainment
Sunday Dec 18 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle deserves 'lumps of excrement' thrown at her, says TV presenter

By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 18, 2022

Meghan Markle is being ridiculed by TV presenter Jeremy Clarkson in a fresh rant.

Writing for The Sun, the broadcaster added how he hates the Duchess of Sussex to on a 'cellular level.'

He also noted that Prince Harry is being "controlled" by his wife and called him a "glove puppet."

He continued: "Meghan, though, is a different story. I hate her."

"Not like I hate Nicola Sturgeon or Rose West. I hate her on a cellular level," he continued.

"At night, I’m unable to sleep as I lie there, grinding my teeth and dreaming of the day when she is made to parade naked through the streets of every town in Britain while the crowds chant, “Shame!” and throw lumps of excrement at her," he penned.

The confession comes after Meghan and Harry have dropped their Netflix docuseries this month.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'swallowing hard pill' as Palace gives no apology

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'swallowing hard pill' as Palace gives no apology
Liz Hurley is 'not guilty' over sensual question about Prince Harry

Liz Hurley is 'not guilty' over sensual question about Prince Harry
Victoria Beckham reveals Harper feels it is 'uncool' to be David Beckham daughter

Victoria Beckham reveals Harper feels it is 'uncool' to be David Beckham daughter
Brad Pitt is 'very sweet', says new girlfriend Ines De Ramon: Insider

Brad Pitt is 'very sweet', says new girlfriend Ines De Ramon: Insider
Rihanna, A$AP Rocky beach date photos with baby boy go viral

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky beach date photos with baby boy go viral
'Vikings' Lagertha actress turns 45

'Vikings' Lagertha actress turns 45

How to deal with Meghan and Harry? Royal family plan revealed

How to deal with Meghan and Harry? Royal family plan revealed

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Christmas card suggests they feel proud to have their royal titles

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Christmas card suggests they feel proud to have their royal titles
Former girlfriend reveals she is still friends with Brad Pitt

Former girlfriend reveals she is still friends with Brad Pitt

Machine Gun Kelly's bloodsucking leeches video goes viral

Machine Gun Kelly's bloodsucking leeches video goes viral

Prince Harry, Meghan want to meet King Charles, William over 'hurt and damage': report

Prince Harry, Meghan want to meet King Charles, William over 'hurt and damage': report
How To Lose A Guy in 10 Days: Kate Hudson recalls being persistent over Matthew McConaughey casting

How To Lose A Guy in 10 Days: Kate Hudson recalls being persistent over Matthew McConaughey casting