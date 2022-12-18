Meghan Markle deserves 'lumps of excrement' thrown at her, says TV presenter

Meghan Markle is being ridiculed by TV presenter Jeremy Clarkson in a fresh rant.



Writing for The Sun, the broadcaster added how he hates the Duchess of Sussex to on a 'cellular level.'

He also noted that Prince Harry is being "controlled" by his wife and called him a "glove puppet."

He continued: "Meghan, though, is a different story. I hate her."



"Not like I hate Nicola Sturgeon or Rose West. I hate her on a cellular level," he continued.



"At night, I’m unable to sleep as I lie there, grinding my teeth and dreaming of the day when she is made to parade naked through the streets of every town in Britain while the crowds chant, “Shame!” and throw lumps of excrement at her," he penned.

The confession comes after Meghan and Harry have dropped their Netflix docuseries this month.