Sunday Dec 18 2022
Kate Winslet told she’s ‘Too fat’ for famous ‘Titanic’ role

Sunday Dec 18, 2022

Kate Winslet weighs in on the day she was told she’d be ‘too fat’ to play the iconic role in the 1997 Titanic movie.

The Academy Award winner, who got her big break from the role recalls the ‘awful’ body shaming she endured while on the Happy Sad Confused podcast.

She got very candid with host Josh Horowitz in celebration for the movie’s 25th anniversary and admitted, “Apparently, I was too fat.”

"Isn't it awful?” she recalled. “Why were they so mean to me? They were so mean. I wasn't even f****** fat.”

“If I could turn back the clock, I would have used my voice in a completely different way. … I would have said to journalists, I would have responded, I would have said, 'Don't you dare treat me like this. I'm a young woman, my body is changing, I'm figuring it out, I'm deeply insecure, I'm terrified, don't make this any harder than it already is'.”

“That's bullying, you know, and actually borderline abusive, I would say,” she also wound up saying.

