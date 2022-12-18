Prince William spotted at ex-girlfriend’s wedding amid Prince Harry’s Netflic doc 

 
Sunday Dec 18 2022
Sunday Dec 18, 2022

Prince William left royal fans surprised when he attended the wedding of his ex-girlfriend Rose Farquhar to George Gemmell.

As reported by Express, the new Prince of Wales seemingly ignored Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix series as he arrived at St Mary the Virgin church in Gloucestershire.

The former couple made headlines with their romance as they dated for years during university. However, they later agreed to remain friends.

Rose’s father Captain Ian Farquhar shared the news of the nuptial during his conversation with Daily Mail: “He could not be a more charming son-in-law for the future.”

"The Gemmells have been friends of ours for years. We’re absolutely delighted."

Meanwhile, the Duke of Sussex recently accused Prince William of shouted at him in his series.

However, the father of three appeared unfazed by the claims as he looked “relaxed” when “he arrived at the happy event despite the claims,” reported The Mirror.

