Sunday Dec 18 2022
Stormzy loses his temper with airport staff ahead of flight to Qatar

Sunday Dec 18, 2022

Stormzy’s journey to Qatar for the World Cup final turned a little bitter when he reportedly had a disagreement with the airport staff.

According to reports, the 29-year-old rapper was stopped by the staff who apparently noted a “passport issue” as he tried to board a flight to Qatar.

The Sun reported that the rap star was really upset with the staff. A video emerged of the Croydon-born star in which he can be heard saying: “The same passport. I’ve got one passport,' while waving to the check-in staff.”

Moreover, a witness also confirmed: “It looked like the staff were making the point there was some sort of passport issue.” They added: “He was very frustrated.”

The witness also shared that Stormzy then left the airport and got into a waiting car.

