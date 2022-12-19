 
entertainment
Monday Dec 19 2022
Web Desk

Meghan Markle grandma would be 'rolling over in her grave' after Duchess lies: Sister

Web Desk

Monday Dec 19, 2022

Meghan Markle's half-sister, Samantha Markle, is sharing her two cents about the Duchess's new Netflix documentary.

Speaking with Tucker Carlson on Fox News, Samantha took a swipe at Meghan's claim of taking care of sick grandmother during the final days of her life.

She fumed: "The whole grandmother thing - that just did it for us. I think my grandmother would be rolling over in her grave if she saw that. [Meghan] didn't take care of her, she visited her."

"She never made apple butter with her because my grandmother was making apple butter, like, in the 1970s before Meghan was even born. So, it's been so far-fetched.

"It's like a tragic comedy, especially sadly for our family and for the Royals," she concluded.

