Monday Dec 19 2022
King Charles 'final decision' on Archie future pending till Harry's memoir: Source

Monday Dec 19, 2022

King Charles III is waiting to see Prince Harry's memoir 'Spare' to make his decision over granting titles to his grandchildren.

Harry's children, Archie and Lilibet, who are by default entitled to become Prince and Princess, are yet to receive a nod from their grandfather.

While the decision has been long pending, a source close to the Royals tells The Sunday Times that His Majesty is waiting for the right time to drop the disappointment bomb on Harry.

A royal source told the publications: “Let’s wait and see, no final decisions have been made.”

Speaking with Oprah in 2021, Meghan was asked if she wanted her children to be called Prince/Princess.

The Duchess replied: “If it meant he was going to be safe, then, of course.”

