Pete Davidson, Chase Sui Wonders spark dating rumours again

Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders have sparked dating rumours once again after insisting that the former costars are only ‘friends’.

The Saturday Night Live alum and Chase were recently spotted at Whole Foods in Brooklyn, New York City over the weekend.

Their Saturday night outing came after the duo made an appearance at a New York Rangers hockey game together.

Pete’s rep however responded to rumours telling TMZ that the pair have just been “great friends” since their project Bodies, Bodies, Bodies.

Meanwhile, it was recently reported that Pete is not happy with his ladylove spending time with DJ Orazio Rispo.

He was reportedly ‘bummed’ after news of EmRata’s date with DJ Orazio Rispo made headlines in the news, sources revealed to HollywoodLife. The model was spotted with Rispo in New York City, with whom she was linked in October when the duo was spotted locking lips.

“Pete understands that Emily just got out of a marriage and he doesn’t want to smother her,” one insider told the outlet.