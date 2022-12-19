Rihanna to Khloe Kardashian: Celebrity babies born in 2022

Many renowned names like Rihanna, Khloe Kardashian, Joe Jonas, Nick Jonas welcomed a child this year

This year has been a great one with many celebrities becoming parents to adorable baby girls and baby boys.

Even though , there are many celebrities who became parents in 2022. But here is the list of a few of them who embraced parent hood this year.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky:

On May 13, Diamonds singer Rihanna had her first child with fiancé A$AP Rocky.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott:



Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott became parents to a baby boy on February 2, 2022 exactly one day after their elder daughter Stormi Webster’s fourth birthday. Jenner shared the beautiful news on her Instagram along with a black and white picture of a newborn baby’s hand. The duo named their younger son Wolf Webster.



Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner:

Renowned singer Joe Jonas, who is also brother to Nick Jonas, announced the news of the birth of his second child; a baby girl in July 2022. He got married to former Game of Thrones actor Sophie Turner in 2019. They also have a 2-year old daughter named Willa.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra:

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra welcomed daughter Malti Marie in January 2022 through surrogacy.

Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney:

The Hunger Games actor Jennifer Lawrence in the early 2022 revealed that she gave birth to a baby boy. The Oscar winning star married Cooke Maroney in 2019. The two named their son Cy.



Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn:

In May 2022, Shape of You singer Ed Sheeran announced the birth of his second daughter Jupiter Seaborn Sheeran with wife Cherry Seaborn. The couple also have an elder daughter named Lyra Antarctica.



Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin:

Actor Alec Baldwin and wife Hilaria Baldwin announced on Instagram on September 22 that they welcomed their seventh child to the world, who is a girl named Ilaria. The couple has six more children namely: Camren, Rafael, Leonardo, Romeo, Eduaudo and Maria Lucia.



Rebel Wilson:

In November, Rebel Wilson became a mom to a beautiful little baby girl through surrogacy. She named her daughter; Royce Lillian Elizabeth.



Post Malone:

Rapper Post Malone real name Austin Richard Post and his fiancé welcomed a baby girl in the summers of 2022. Post became of a father for the first time.

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson:

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson, who are already parents of a four-year old girl named True Thompson, welcomed another child; a baby boy in August 2022 via surrogacy.