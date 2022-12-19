Prince Harry ex dishes on her ‘obsession’ with becoming a mother

Prince Harry’s former ladylove Cressida Bonas recently opened up on her struggles with IVF after welcoming her first child last month.

The 33-year-old model shared the good news last month to reveal that she and her husband Harry Wenworth Stanley have embraced parenthood.

The Sunday Times reported that Cressida expressed that her “body was failing” her amidst difficulties in conceiving.

“I spent time and money on reflexology, nutritionists, acupuncture and psychics…Even a German healer who speaks to angels. I heard nothing, not a squeak,” she wrote.

“My mind was on a constant worry loop and my obsession with getting pregnant became overwhelming, No matter how many Mystic Megs I saw or expensive supplements I took, nothing was working, and I felt as if my body was failing me,” she added,

Cressida added that IVF initially “frightened” her as she had no “power” over the final outcome.

“I am aware how fortunate we are. We haven't suffered the extreme heartbreaks that other couples have. I count myself extremely lucky that IVF worked for us the first time,” she added.